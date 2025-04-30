Pelling is today a tourism hotspot of Sikkim due to its beautiful glass floored skywalk and the magnificent Chenrezig statue.

One of the unique features of this two tourism attractions of Pelling is that the sky walk is India’s first glass walk and the 137 feet Chenrezig statue is the tallest Chenrezig statue in the world.

A trip to Sikkim is incomplete without a visit to Pelling.

What to expect?

For early risers, the Sky Walk offers an unparalleled sunrise experience. Witness the sun casting its first rays on the Himalayan peaks, turning the sky into a canvas of hues that range from warm oranges to cool blues.

During the daytime, the valley comes alive with vibrant flora, and the distant mountains reveal their majestic grandeur so it is a perfect time to savor the tranquility and capture the vivid beauty of the surroundings from the skywalk

The Skywalk provides a breathtaking experience during evening as the crisp mountain air and the celestial display above the night sky create an ambience that is both magical and serene.

The Sky Walk provides a 360-degree view of the Himalayan landscape.

Why Visit it ?

From lush greenery to snow-kissed mountains, every gaze is met with a postcard-worthy scene.

This connecting bridge for the giant Chenrezig statue which is located on to the leading hilltop, offers a balance of thrill and tranquil experience for every traveller.

Besides treating the visuals with jaw dropping vistas, get the real boost of adrenaline rush as you can feel yourself walking in mid air while on the Skywalk.

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or a nature lover or a photo snapping addict, this attraction promises an experience that resonates with your preferences.

The Skywalk, is typically open daily from 8:00 AM to 5 PM daily.

You don’t need to book tickets in advance for the Pelling Skywalk. You can purchase tickets on the spot at the entrance. The entry fee is INR 50 for adults and INR 50 for children, with a student discount of INR 20.

Wear comfortable walking shoes and warm clothing while going on a visit to Pelling Skywalk.

How to reach Pelling?

By Air : The nearest airport is at Bagdogra, 160 kilometers away.

By Train. The New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station is the closest railhead at a distance of 152 kilometers from Pelling.

Road/Self Drive. Pelling is easily accessible by all weather roads from Siliguri, Gangtok, Darjeeling, etc