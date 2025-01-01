Gangtok: Vijay Bhushan Pathak, the outgoing Chief Secretary of Sikkim, has been appointed as the Chief Administrator-cum-Cabinet Secretary, effective from Wednesday, January 1. In his new role, Pathak will also assume the position of cabinet minister.

With years of experience in administration, Pathak is a seasoned and highly respected figure. His appointment highlights the government’s intent to further improve administrative efficiency and governance in the state.

As Chief Administrator, Pathak is expected to leverage his extensive experience to enhance governance structures, streamline processes, and implement effective solutions across various departments.

Pathak’s leadership is seen as crucial in driving Sikkim‘s development forward. His strategic approach is anticipated to play a vital role in strengthening the state’s administrative framework, ensuring smoother processes, and fostering growth in key sectors.

This appointment is in line with the government’s broader goal of reinforcing governance and ensuring that Sikkim’s progress continues at a steady pace.

