Guwahati: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were elected unopposed in the bypolls for the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies on Saturday, officials reported.

Golay was the only candidate contesting the Soreng-Chakung seat after Probin Hang Subba of the SDF withdrew his nomination.

Similarly, Rai secured victory from Namchi-Singhithang as the sole candidate following the withdrawal of SDF’s Daniel Rai.

