Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday said that his government has been firm in its efforts to include 12 excluded communities from the state in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Tamang attended the inaugural meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, established to secure the inclusion of 12 left-out Sikkimese communities in the Scheduled Tribes list under the Constitution of India.

In a social media post, Tamang said that the Sikkim government has been unwavering in its advocacy for their inclusion.

“A landmark resolution passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in January 2021, along with sustained engagements with national policymakers, including the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Home Minister, underscores our dedicated commitment. Encouraging responses have given us confidence that this rightful recognition is within reach,” he added.

The chief minister said that as Sikkim’s 50th statehood anniversary approaches next year, addressing the decades-old demand is paramount to achieving true inclusivity and equity.

“Despite their pivotal contributions to Sikkim’s identity, these communities have been deprived of Scheduled Tribe recognition since 1979,” he added.

Tamang said that the High-Level Committee, formed under the chairmanship of BV Sharma, has a critical mandate to deliver a comprehensive ethnographical report and actionable recommendations within three months.

“The Sikkim government pledges its full support to ensure this mission’s success,” he added.