Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Kendriya Vidyalaya Gangtok Sikkim.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Gangtok Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of PGT (Chemistry, Commerce), TGT (English, Sanskrit, Maths, Biology, Work Education, Art Education),PRT, Staff Nurse, PRT(Music), Computer Instructor, Counsellor, Sports Coach, Special Educator and Sub-Staff for the session 2025-26. Kendriya Vidyalaya Gangtok was established to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable central government employees, including defense and paramilitary personnel, residing in Gangtok, Sikkim. This institution, follows the CBSE curriculum, emphasizing both academics and holistic development, including sports and extracurricular activities. Its vision is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education and to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education. It also aims to initiate and promote experimentation and inattentiveness in education.

Name of posts :

PGT (Chemistry, Commerce)

TGT (English, Sanskrit, Maths, Biology, Work Education, Art Education)

PRT

Staff Nurse

PRT(Music)

Computer Instructor

Counsellor

Sports Coach

Special Educator

Sub-Staff

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Age Limit : Minimum and Maximum age limit shall be 18 and 65 years respectively.

Remuneration : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews altogether for the above posts on 25th February, 2025 from 09:00am to 02:30pm.

The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya Gangtok, Kolkata Region, PO -Tadong, Gangtok, PIN -737102

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfwful55S9P3H0BMSsX19WssfTnIRbcoxDZBg0EaVpPL7GTA/viewform?usp=sharing

They should appear in the interview with duly filled-in registration form, self-attested photocopies of the documents with its original also for verification

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2