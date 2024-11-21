Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Accountant-Finance. Sikkim Manipal University, State Private University, UGC, NMC AICTE and INC approved came into being in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150) offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and also the Technology campus. Government of Sikkim provides a grant of Rs. 2.25 Crores per annum for the hospital. Sikkim Manipal University was born to with the basic objective of strengthening the close link of education to skill development and the making the youth of Sikkim educated, skilled and employable, giving them the capacity to harness diverse opportunities both within and outside Sikkim. Since its inception, Sikkim Manipal University has also crossed several miles stones. The University is all set to altogether expand its educational campus to new horizons.

Name of post : Assistant Accountant-Finance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

BCom

Computer knowledge is also essential

Experience : 2 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with CV also before 26th November 2024 via email to [email protected]

