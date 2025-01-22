Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant and Assistant Professor in Computer Applications in Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE). Sikkim Manipal University, State Private University, UGC, NMC AICTE and INC approved established in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150) offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Graduate with good computer proficiency. Proficiency in MS Excel and MS Word

Experience : Experience in database management is desirable

Also Read : Who is Oscar de La Renta, whose fashion label’s outfits became the rage for Trump’s inauguration events?

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Computer Applications

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per AICTE norms. Candidates holding PhD or who have submitted their thesis will be given preference

Experience :

Freshers can apply 2 years teaching experience at UG / PG level is desirable

Work Location: Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE} Sikkim Manipal Institute of

Technology, Majhitar, Rangpo, Sikkim (33 kms from Gangtok, Sikkim)

How to apply :

Candidates may email their CV to [email protected] by January 31, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here