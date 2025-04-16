Sikkim Jobs Sikkim University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University in 2025.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the ANRF, New Delhi, Government of India funded project on “Bioprospecting of rice straw for production and application of functional oligo-glycans in bioenergy and nutraceuticals using the synergistic effect of recombinant enzyme cocktail formulated from the Yak dung isolate Bacillus sp YE16” in 2025. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its objective is to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit. It also aims to make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : For the initial two years Rs.37,000/- + 10% HRA per month as JRF. In the third year emolument is Rs.42,000/- + 10% HRA per month as SRF.

Qualification :

M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Life sciences with 55 % from a UGC-recognized university.

A desirable qualification is NET/GATE with experience in the relevant field.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in the prescribed format given in

this advertisement through e-mail to Dr. Anil Kumar Verma (PI), Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, Sikkim University, Gangtok at [email protected].

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here