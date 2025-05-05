Guwahati: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale announced on Sunday that the central government is considering building a new airport in Sikkim to significantly boost the state’s burgeoning tourism industry.

The Union Minister made the announcement during a press conference held as part of his two-day visit to Sikkim.

During the conference, Athawale cited the state’s remarkable progress in the tourism sector under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s leadership.

He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the overall development of Sikkim.

“The Northeast region, including Sikkim, has witnessed tremendous progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Athawale stated.

Athwale added that the demand for an all-weather international airport has been a long-standing request from the Sikkim BJP, aiming to address the limitations of the state’s existing Pakyong airport.

Notably, Pakyong airport frequently suffers from low visibility issues, resulting in prolonged service disruptions, sometimes lasting for months.