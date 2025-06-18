Guwahati: STNM Hospital in Gangtok has successfully carried out Sikkim’s first HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) procedure, marking a significant advancement in the state’s cancer care.

The treatment was performed on a patient with advanced ovarian cancer. The surgery was led by Dr. Romey Rai, with support from Dr. Nilima Pradhan and Dr. Anita Gurung. The patient has been discharged and is recovering well.

HIPEC is a special cancer treatment where, after removing visible tumors, heated chemotherapy drugs are applied inside the abdominal cavity. This helps kill any remaining cancer cells more effectively and with fewer side effects than regular chemotherapy.

Dr. Rai said this success demonstrates that Sikkim now has the tools and expertise to offer advanced cancer treatment. Dr. Pradhan and Dr. Gurung added that the positive outcome was made possible by strong teamwork and careful planning.

With this procedure now available in Sikkim, patients can receive specialized treatment without needing to travel to other cities.



