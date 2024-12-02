Rangpo: The bus accident near Bhotey Bhir, Rangpo, on the West Bengal-Sikkim border has claimed its seventh victim on Monday.

Jaimuddin Ansari, a 45-year-old construction worker, succumbed to his critical injuries at STNM Hospital in Gangtok early this morning.

The accident, which occurred on a Gangtok-Siliguri ‘Quality’ bus, resulted in the deaths of six people on the spot, while Ansari and another person died later due to their injuries.

Over 15 individuals were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment in Gangtok.

According to Kalimpong district administration, the victims hailed from West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar.

The victims are closely under monitoring.

Investigation regarding the accident is also currently underway.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the two victims from West Bengal was also announced.

A joint visit by the PWD NH10, Police and RTO team is scheduled for Monday to evaluate the safety requirements at vulnerable stretches of the highway.