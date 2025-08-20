Agartala: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday announced that 31 rural development blocks have achieved self-reliance in food grain production.

Nath made the revelation after unveiling a statue of renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan at the State Agriculture Research Station in AD Nagar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Until recently, the number stood at 30. But Chandipur block (Unakoti district) is producing 20 metric tonnes more than its local demand. Hence it has joined the elite list of self-sufficient areas,” Nath said.

Read More: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/tripura/tripura-cm-manik-saha-rejects-rahul-gandhis-vote-theft-allegation-as-baseless.html

Nath added that the adoption of integrated farming is key to ensuring long-term stability. “Our goal is to achieve self-sufficiency in food grains and agriculture overall. We encourage farmers to combine crop cultivation with animal husbandry and fish farming. This holistic model will transform the rural economy,” the minister elaborated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Swaminathan, aka the Father of India’s Green Revolution, Nath said his contributions helped the nation overcome dependence on imported food grains.

“There was a time when India relied heavily on foreign aid to feed its population. Today, the country is in a position to export agricultural commodities worldwide,” he added.

Swaminathan, who passed away in September 2023 at the age of 98, was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an international award in his honour to recognise scientists from developing nations contributing to food security and peace.