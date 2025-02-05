Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the role of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for providing jobs to youths with transparency and without any discrimination.

The Union Home Minister made this statement while virtually inaugurating the Tripura government’s job offer distribution program today.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event was held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, where Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, along with Cabinet Ministers Pranajit Singha Roy, Ratan Lal Nath, Sushanta Chowdhury, Santana Chakma, Shukla Charan Noatia, Tinku Roy, Bikas Debbarma, and Sudhangshu Das, were present.

“The Government of India and the Government of Tripura have taken many initiatives for the development of the state. During the CPIM regime, getting a job meant one had to join the CPIM cadre first. I want to thank Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha for providing job offers to 2,806 youths without any discrimination. He maintained transparency and provided employment without any recommendations, opening a new chapter in the lives of these young individuals. These youths are now going to be part of PM Modi’s Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat Abhiyan,” he said.

Union Minister Shah further added that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Northeast, including Tripura, is now on the path of development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“In the last 10 years, Union ministers have visited the Northeast more than 700 times. Today, I can proudly say that Tripura is free from insurgency, as all insurgents have surrendered and joined the mainstream. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has been working relentlessly for the progress and development of the state,” he added.