Agartala: In a joint operation involving the Assam Rifles, the Customs Department, and the Tripura Police, Yaba tablets worth Rs 78 crore were seized from Gandacherra under Dhalai District of Tripura.

According to a press release issued by the Assam Rifles, the security forces have dealt a significant blow to the drug trafficking network operating in the region.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces intercepted and recovered a substantial consignment of 3.9 lakh Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 78 crores in the international market.

“The operation took place near General Area Gandacherra in Dhalai District, about 35 kilometers from Teliamura, at 1800 hours on December 20. In a swift and decisive move, the team apprehended Rakesh Miya (33), son of Manik Miya from Melaghar, Sonamura, who was transporting the consignment,” the press release stated.

It further said that the operation, which concluded at 2000 hours, serves as a strong deterrent to criminal networks operating in the region.

