Agartala: Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday alleged that under BJP, Tipra Motha, and IPFT rule, the future of the young generation appears to be shrouded by clouds of uncertainty.

According to Choudhury, unemployment and drugs have emerged as the major problems that youth are grappling with.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Briefing the media persons at the beginning of an extended convention of the Tribal Youth Federation and Tripura Students Union, the tribal youth and students organs of the party, he said, “The biggest problem before the young generation is that their future is not at all secure. The governance model of the BJP has failed to channelize the energy and strength of our young generation. The future before youth seems to be bleak and full of uncertainties. In our state, the BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha coalition government almost mortgaged the future of our youngsters.”

The newly elected politburo member accused the ruling dispensation of pushing youngsters towards a darker path.

He claimed, “Employment opportunities are shrinking day by day. The government is taking advantage of this situation by luring a section of the youth towards drugs and criminal activities, thus spoiling their future. This conspiracy not only affects this generation but is implemented to harm all successive generations.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the senior CPIM leader, the youth organs of the principal opposition party had decided to launch a mass movement to protect the youth.

“Leaders of primarily TYF and TSU have gathered here for an extended convention. I am here to encourage them to carry forward their movement. Even leaders from DYFI are also here. In the days to come, these leaders will play a vital role in taking our message to the masses and create a pool of democratic-minded people to counter the BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha,” said Choudhury.