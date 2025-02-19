Agartala: The Central Government has approved an additional central assistance of Rs. 288.93 crore for Tripura under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in response to the devastating floods that struck the state in August last year.

The approval comes soon after Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently to discuss the extent of the damages caused by the floods and the necessary relief measures required for the affected people of the state.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said, additional central assistance of Rs. 288.93 crore has been approved for Tripura under NDRF, in view of the flood that devastated the State in August last year.

“This additional central assistance will definitely be a boon to the disaster-affected people in the state. The Rs 288.93 Crores allocated to Tripura will undoubtedly help the state to achieve the developmental goals left out due to the Tripura Floods 2024. I wholeheartedly thank PM Narendra Modi & HM Amit Shah for always being with Tripura”, Dr Saha wrote on Facebook.

