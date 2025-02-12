Agartala: Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced on Wednesday that the central government is actively working on establishing waterway links to connect Tripura with Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam via Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala, Sonowal stated the transformative development India has achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He reiterated that PM Modi’s governance centered on inclusive growth, guided by the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

The government has introduced multiple measures to drive economic progress and uplift all sections of society.

“This year’s Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, once again underscores our commitment to nationwide development. The provisions outlined in the budget will benefit farmers, the poor, youth, women, and the middle class, further accelerating India’s economic growth,” Sonowal said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Highlighting the rapid progress made over the past decade, the minister stated that India’s journey towards self-reliance has been significantly bolstered under PM Modi’s leadership.

Sonowal highlighted the significant development in the Northeast, particularly in Tripura.

He noted that the state now has around 24 flights operating, a vast improvement from the limited connectivity in the past.

He also mentioned that, unlike in 2014 when only a meter-gauge railway existed, the state now has broad-gauge railway lines and nearly 30 express trains connecting Tripura to the rest of the country.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Tripura’s agricultural products, including jackfruit and pineapples, have gained international recognition.

Discussing the development of waterways, the minister revealed that the government is implementing key infrastructure projects to boost connectivity.

“We are constructing jetties along the Gomati River to strengthen Tripura’s access to global markets via the Bay of Bengal. These jetties will facilitate direct connections, not only through Bangladesh but also to Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam. Tripura is a highly fertile state with vast agricultural potential, and improved waterways will significantly enhance its trade capabilities, unlocking new opportunities in the international market,” Sonowal added.