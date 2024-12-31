Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has strongly criticized the BJP’s push for implementing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, labelling it a deliberate move to establish a one-party dictatorship in India.

Speaking at a CPIM event in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, Sarkar expressed concerns over the plight of common citizens, citing rising prices and deteriorating public welfare systems. He questioned whether even BJP supporters could sustain themselves amidst such economic hardships.

“Healthcare and education, which the government should provide for everyone, have been severely neglected over the past seven to eight years. These sectors are being handed over to private companies, leading to skyrocketing costs of essential services and medicines,” Sarkar alleged.

He claimed that pharmaceutical companies, which he accused of funding BJP’s election campaigns, were one of the reasons behind the soaring prices of medicines. “This nexus between corporate donors and the BJP is burdening the common man,” he added.

Sarkar warned of worsening conditions as 2025 approaches, urging people to rise and fight against the challenges. “We must not remain silent or isolated. The CPIM is committed to addressing these issues and mobilizing public support to demand change,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of CPIM-led governments in Kerala, Tripura, and West Bengal, Sarkar asserted that they had successfully tackled key issues without significant assistance from the central government.

“The current government has done little to address pressing problems and is instead preoccupied with implementing One Nation, One Election. In Tripura, people are even denied their right to vote freely. This is part of a larger plan to establish a one-party rule,” he alleged.

Sarkar further accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions, including the Election Commission, which he claimed now operates under the ruling party’s influence.

Concluding his address, Sarkar called on the people to prepare for a movement in the coming year to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution. “We believe the people will reject this autocratic agenda and fight for their rights,” he said.