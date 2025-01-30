Tripura
ICFAI University Tripura wins Excellence in University Education Award by Times of India

Guwahati: The ICFAI University Tripura has been awarded with the prestigious “Excellence in  University Education” in Times Business Award 2025, North East by Times of India.

The award ceremony took place at the Taj Vivanta Hotel in Guwahati, where  renowned actor Sharman Joshi presented the honor on 24th January, 2025.

Times  Business Awards North East is celebrated for the Excellence in the various fields and  the brightest in the industry for their entrepreneurial and business success.

Prof.(Dr.)  Biplab Halder, Vice Chancellor of the ICFAI University Tripura received the award  on behalf of the University.

These awards recognize awardees for exemplary and  ground-breaking performance in their respective business verticals every year.

Prof.(Dr.) Halder received the award given to the ICFAI University Tripura as a  benchmark for excellence in University Education under the premium flagship by the  Times of India.

This recognition is particularly very much significant for the  University. The ICFAI University Tripura expressed heartiest thanks and gratitude to  the Times of India for considering the award and respect towards the University.

 