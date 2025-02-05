Agartala: Security forces arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout at Agartala Railway Station while they were traveling to Gujarat, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala Railway Station, Tapas Das, the arrest was made during a joint operation by the GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Border Security Force (BSF).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The three Bangladeshi nationals had illegally entered Tripura by crossing the international border and were attempting to leave the state by train. During preliminary questioning, they revealed plans to travel to Gujarat via Kolkata,” Das said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chinu Mog, Sakhi Akhter, and Bhagita Debnath from Bangladesh. The Indian tout, identified as Shyamal Das, is a resident of East Dukli in West Tripura District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!