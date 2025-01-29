Agartala: A 12-member delegation, led by the Chairman of 16th Finance Commission, Dr. Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Agartala on Wednesday.

After his arrival, the chairman conducted a field visit to Paschim Majlishpur Gram Panchayat in Jirania Rural Development Block, West Tripura district.

According to sources, the delegation comprises Finance Commission members A. N. Jha, Annie George Mathew, Dr. Manoj Panda, and Somyakanti Ghosh, along with Secretary Hrithik Pandey, Joint Secretary Rahul Jain, Director K. Balaji, Joint Director Kumar Vivek, Deputy Director Sandeep Kumar, PPS Meena Mahendu, and Cashier Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

During their visit to Paschim Majlishpur Gram Panchayat, the delegation was accompanied by Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, the Director of the Panchayat and Land Revenue Department, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jirania, and other officials.

The team is set to hold discussions with Tripura government officials, representatives of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and local bodies on Thursday.

