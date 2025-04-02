Agartala: Tripura Tribal Welfare Department on Wednesday identified as many as 34 students who had submitted fake income certificates to obtain post-matric scholarships under the Tribal Welfare Department of the state.

They had submitted the fake documents in the National Scholarship Portal, a memorandum issued by the department stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Competent administrative authorities have revealed through their inquiries that 34 (thirty-four) students, as enlisted in Annexure-I, applied for the ST Post-Matric Scholarship for the AY/FY 2023-24 through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), uploading fake income certificates.”

And whereas, the production of such fake income certificates to usurp scholarship grants constitutes misappropriation of public money, document forgery, and defrauding the scholarship sanctioning authority, and therefore, amounts to a criminal offence,” the memorandum reads.

The department also issued show-cause notices to the students who had faked their family income and threatened to file FIRs on failure to provide satisfactory answers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Now therefore, the authority asked the aforesaid 34 students of Tripura to show cause as to why the authority shall not lodge an FIR against them for having submitted fake income certificates through the NSP with the motive of falsely establishing their claims for ST Post-Matric Scholarship for the AY/FY 2023-24,” the memo stated.

The notification also urged the students to file their response within April 16.

“Their reply, if any in defense, shall reach the undersigned in writing no later than the 16th April 2025, failing which actions shall ensure against them ex parte,” the memo added.