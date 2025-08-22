Agartala: The Tripura Cabinet, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Manik Saha, approved a series of proposals pertaining to the welfare of people belonging to the weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who also happens to be the Cabinet spokesperson, made the formal announcements during a press conference held at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The government has increased the monthly pension for persons with intellectual disabilities to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000, according to the Minister.

“Under the revised system, people with 60 percent or more intellectual disability shall receive Rs 5,000 as a monthly pension instead of Rs 2,000. The government is implementing this under the Chief Minister Social Pension Scheme for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities,” the Minister explained.

In a separate move, the Cabinet approved a new scheme to provide financial aid for the marriages of daughters from Antyodaya families.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Under this initiative, eligible girls who have attained the age of 18 will receive a one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 for their marriages. The government announced this scheme during the previous budget session and has now approved it in the recently held Cabinet meeting,” said Chowdhury.

The State Cabinet also gave its nod to an increase in the one-time financial grant under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Shraddhanjali Yojana.

“The government intends this grant to help Antyodaya families with funeral expenses for deceased members. It has increased the grant to Rs 10,000 from the earlier Rs 2,000. This measure will prevent families from facing hardships during the last rites of their loved ones,” he added.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the filling of four vacant positions for Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) within the Social Welfare and Social Education Department.

All the proposals fall under the purview of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department of Tripura.