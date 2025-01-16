Agartala: A team of Assam Rifles in coordination with Police and Tripura Forest Service (TFS), conducted a planned operation in the early hours of 16 January and destroyed cannabis plants worth Rs 3.5 crores.

The operation targeted extensive cannabis plantations in Kathalia area, under Jatrapur Police Station, Sepahijala District.

Assam Rifles officials said that covering approximately 110 acres (44.5 hectares), the operation resulted in the destruction of an estimated 90,000 cannabis plants, valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the illicit market.

“This large-scale crackdown reflects the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles to combat the drug menace and protect the region from its harmful effects”, the statement added.

It added, “The success of this mission was made possible through the crucial support of the local administration, highlighting the significance of a collaborative approach in addressing drug-related challenges. This operation marks a critical step toward fostering a drug-free environment and safeguarding the community’s future.”

