Tripura Assembly winter session to begin Jan10, 2025

Agartala: The Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to begin its three-day winter session on January 10, with key legislative and administrative discussions on the agenda.

The session, scheduled to take place on January 10, 13, and 15, follows the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen on January 1.

Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu will inaugurate the session with an address highlighting the state government’s achievements and outlining plans for future development.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed that the session will include a question-and-answer segment alongside discussions on proposed bills.

Two significant bills are expected to be tabled during the session, focusing on pensions and honorariums for current and former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). There is also the possibility of a third bill being introduced.

For the first time, the session will adopt a paperless format, with MLAs leveraging digital systems to manage questions and responses.

To further enhance this transition, a group of legislators will visit Parliament to gain insights into managing an online legislative process.

Looking ahead, the Tripura Legislative Assembly is preparing for its Budget session, scheduled for March, to discuss and finalize the financial framework for the state.