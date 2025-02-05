Agartala: A Border Security Force (BSF) sentry opened fire in self-defense, injuring an Indian national who attempted to enter the country illegally.

The incident occurred on the evening of February 4 near the Putia Border Outpost (BOP) in Sepahijala district, Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

According to BSF press release, two individuals—a man and a woman—were spotted approaching the border fence from the Bangladesh side, attempting to breach it.

Despite multiple warnings, they continued advancing and allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the sentry, attempting to snatch his Pump Action Gun (PAG).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“In self-defense and in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the sentry fired a single round, which caused a minor injury to the male suspect. The female managed to flee into a nearby village,” the BSF stated.

The injured man was later identified as Akhtar Jamal Roni, a resident of Putia village in Boxanagar, Sepahijala district, India.

He admitted to crossing into Indian territory from Bangladesh without valid documents.

BSF personnel provided immediate medical aid to the injured individual, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The BSF further reiterated its commitment to maintaining border security and preventing unauthorized crossings.