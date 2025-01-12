Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) stationed in Tripura has successfully foiled a significant smuggling bid and detained three Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations over the past 24 hours.

On January 12, alert Mahila Praharis (women personnel) of the BSF thwarted a large-scale smuggling attempt at the Border Out Post (BOP) Ashabari in Sepahijala district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The smugglers, armed with sharp-edged weapons, attempted to forcefully smuggle contraband across the border.

In response, the BSF personnel fired two rounds from their service weapons under compelling circumstances, successfully preventing the smuggling operation.

A substantial quantity of sugar and other contraband items was recovered during the operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a separate incident on January 11, BSF personnel from BOP Gaurnagar in Khowai district apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross into Bangladesh.

The detainees, hailing from Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh, disclosed the identities of Indian and Bangladeshi touts involved in facilitating illegal border crossings during questioning.

The BSF reported that by employing non-lethal strategies, troops also prevented several smuggling and infiltration attempts.

The forces rescued 10 cattle and seized 1,000 kilograms of sugar, 16 kilograms of cannabis, and large quantities of clothing, medicines, and other contraband valued at over Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Ashwani Kumar Sharma of Tripura Frontier BSF conducted a three-day operational review of the border areas under Panisagar Sector.

Accompanied by DIG Rajeev Vatsaraj of Sector Headquarters Panisagar, the IG visited BOPs in Kamalpur and Kailasahar in Unakoti district on January 11 and 12.

During the visit, IG Sharma was briefed by battalion commanders on the prevailing border security situation.

He also visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Manughat, where he presented a fruit basket to personnel of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), reflecting cross-border goodwill.