Agartala: Tripura Police have arrested eight individuals including five Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts in separate operations over the past 24 hours in Agartala and Amtali areas of West Tripura district.

In the first incident, East Agartala Police detained two Bangladeshi women and one Indian man near the North Gate area of Agartala city on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding suspicious movements, police apprehended the trio. During interrogation, it was revealed that the women had illegally crossed the border into India.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Ruma Sheikh and Aklima Akhter, while the Indian accomplice was named Krishna Debnath, a resident of Notunbazar in Gomati district. A case has been registered against them under relevant provisions of the law for facilitating illegal immigration.

In a separate operation, Amtali Police, in coordination with intelligence agencies, conducted a naka checking drive near the bypass road close to Amtali Police Station and apprehended four more individuals.

The group included three Bangladeshi nationals Chan Mia, Mamata Khatun, and Rina Khatun, along with an Indian tout identified as Firoza Khatun from Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

According to police, the group was en route to Agartala Railway Station, intending to travel to Delhi in search of work when they were intercepted.

All eight accused have been booked under various sections related to illegal immigration and human trafficking. They have been produced before the court, and legal proceedings are currently underway.