Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has launched a suo motu inquiry into the death of Mihir Lal Debnath, a truck driver who was trapped and alive inside his vehicle for over seven hours before he died.

The incident, which occurred near Teliamura, has been described by the commission as a result of “sheer criminal negligence, inaction, and incompetence” on the part of multiple government agencies.

According to the THRC, the accident took place around 2:30 AM when Debnath’s cement-laden truck overturned on the Assam-Agartala highway. He was pinned by his crushed leg inside the cabin but remained conscious and screamed for help for more than seven hours.

The commission’s order highlighted a series of failures by responding authorities: The Disaster Management team was “woefully unequipped,” bringing two wood-cutting chainsaws that were not suitable for the task and failed to operate properly.

Fire personnel were among the first to arrive but focused only on unloading cement from the truck, with the commission noting they “were neither trained nor had any equipment nor did they have any idea as to how they should proceed with the rescue process.”

Shockingly, no ambulance or medical team was sent to the scene to provide immediate life-saving support. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is specifically trained and equipped for such rescues, was not called in.

Finally, an administrative officer reportedly arrived only after Debnath had already died, at which point it was too late to do anything but recover his body.

Citing a clear violation of human rights, the THRC has issued notices to the DM & Collector of Khowai District, the Superintendent of Police, Khowai, and the Fire and Emergency Services, Government of Tripura.

Each department has been ordered to submit a detailed inquiry report within 15 days, after which the matter will be further reviewed by the commission.