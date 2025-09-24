Agartala: What West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hasn’t, her Tripura counterpart Manik Saha has.

Amid the festive boost for government employees and pensioners, Manik Saha on Tuesday announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), effective from October 1, 2025, just before the Durga Puja.

At the concluding session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Saha “described the hike as a “special Durga Puja gift” and said the state government will allocate an additional Rs 125 crore to implement the raise, benefiting thousands across the state.”

Underlining the state government’s employee-friendly approach, Saha recalled that a 29% hike was implemented after assuming office and added, “Despite financial constraints, we felt it necessary to provide this relief. Even a 1% increase costs around Rs 100 crore. This step will significantly support employees during the festive season.”

The announcement has been warmly welcomed, providing timely financial relief and festive cheer to government staff and pensioners across Tripura.





