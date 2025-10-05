Agartala: In a major security breach, twelve Bangladeshi nationals awaiting deportation escaped from a temporary detention centre in the Narsingarh area on the outskirts of Tripura’s Agartala after injuring a security guard.

The incident occurred on September 29 but only came to light after senior state officials confirmed the breakout on Sunday.

All twelve individuals had completed their court-mandated sentences and were being housed at the centre under the jurisdiction of the Airport police station, pending deportation.

Tapan Kumar Das, Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education (SW&SE) Department, informed the media that detainees are typically kept in the centre for 15 to 30 days until deportation processes, known as “pushback” are finalised.

“On September 29, twelve detainees managed to escape. So far, we have succeeded in recapturing one of them,” he said.

Das also clarified that while his department is tasked with providing basic facilities such as shelter and food, the responsibility for ensuring security rests with the Home Department.

This escape comes close on the heels of a similar jailbreak in North Tripura.

Just days earlier, six inmates, including Bangladeshi infiltrators, a drug offender, and a convict serving a life sentence, broke out of Dharmanagar Sub-Jail after attacking a guard.

Authorities have launched an intensive search operation to locate the remaining escapees.

Meanwhile, an internal inquiry is underway to assess the security failures and administrative gaps that may have led to the incident.