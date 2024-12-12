Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the research project funded by IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation entitled “Blockchain-based Secure and Transparent Underwater Data Management using Autonomous Underwater Vehicle.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science OR Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1) Scholars, who are selected through National Eligibility Tests – CSIRUGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2) The selection process through National level examinations conducted by central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions, such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MOE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER, etc.

Desirable: M.E. / M. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering /equivalent with Cybersecurity / Information Security / IoT / any other related specialization and GATE qualified.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- + HRA

Job Roles :

The primary role is to assist in research activities under the guidance of the Principal Investigator (PI). Research activities include design and implementation of advanced security algorithms, underwater data management using autonomous underwater vehicles, setup real time

Internet of Things (IoT) environments, and implement blockchain technology. Preparation of high-quality documentation, including detailed reports, presentations, etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th January 2025 from 11 AM onwards

The venue is Seminar Room (Room No.: 103), Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute of Technology Agartala

How to apply :

Candidates should send their filled application (in the attached format) form, including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications, other supporting documents, and a statement of interest on or before interview date and time. T

The signed copy of the application form along with all supporting documents needs to be sent through email to PI Dr. Suyel Namasudra [email protected] and Co-PI Dr. Vidyut Dey [email protected] by 31-Dec-2024 with the subject line “Application for JRF Position”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here