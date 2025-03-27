Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and also Project Assistant (PA) in the project entitled “Development analysis and feasibility study of aluminium alloy-air battery for powering electric vehicles.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

ME / M. Tech in Manufacturing Technology or relevant field/ Materials Science & Engineering / Chemical Engineering (with a consistently good academic record, with CSIR/UGC-NET (Equivalent

qualification/fellowship) or valid GATE score. (Candidates without GATE/NET scores are also encouraged to apply).

Desirable: Knowledge / experience in chemical synthesis, electro physics, electrochemistry / fuel cell will also be preferred.

Fellowship : Consolidated amount of Rs.31,000/- per month for first 02 years and also Rs.35,000/- month for the third year

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.Sc. or M Sc. in Physics or chemistry / Three years Diploma / B Tech in Mechanical or relevant Engineering and Technology with a consistently good academic record.

Desirable: Knowledge/experience in chemical synthesis/electro-chemistry / fuel cell will also be preferred

Fellowship : Consolidated amount of Rs.20,000/- per month up to the duration of the project

(about 3 years) solely based on performance.

Selection Procedure :

An interview will be held for the above posts altogether on 11th April 2025 from 11:30 AM onwards. Mode of interview: online / offiine depending on the suitability. Offline Venue- Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Agartala, Online: Google Meetl Zoom/Microsoft Team

How to apply :

Interested candidates are requested to submit the attached application format duly filled in with detailed CV and also scanned copy of all documents. All the attachments are to be converted into a single pdf file (size 10 MB max.) named and altogether send to Dr. Abhik Majumdar, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, NIT Agartala, via e-mail: [email protected] with the subject line “JRF/PA application for SERB Project 2023” latest by 10th April,2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here