Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) or Project Assistant (PA) for the research project funded by IIT Guwahati TIDF TIH entitled “AI Based fault tolerant operation of multi-phase induction motor for underwater propulsion system.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments :

JRF: Rs. 37,000/- + HRA for first 11 Months and may be extend depending on the project performance (as per applicable rules).

(or)

PA: Rs. 20,000/- + HRA for first 11 Months and may be extend depending on the project performance (as per applicable rules).

Qualification :

JRF: Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science OR Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

a. Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests – CSIRUGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

b. The selection process through National level examinations conducted by central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER etc.

Desirable: M.E./M.Tech. in Electrical Engineering/equivalent with Power Electronics/ Energy Systems/ any other related specialization.

(or)

PA: B.Sc./3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology

Desirable: B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering or other related specialization.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 14.01.2025 (tentative)

The venue is at Seminar room of EE Dept., NIT Agartala.

How to apply :

Candidate should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and a statement of interest on or before 10.01.2025.

Applicants should send it to Dr. Bikram Das, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala,Tripura, India or through e-mail to [email protected] keeping [email protected] in C?.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here