Agartala: The Kokborok Sahitya Sabha (KBSS), a leading literary organization for Kokborok writers and intellectuals of Tripura, officially adopted a modified Roman script as the standard writing system for the Kokborok language on Sunday.

The Sabha made the declaration at the 53rd Annual Conference of KBSS held at Dasarath Deb Memorial Hall in Suparibagan, Agartala, Tripura.

Addressing the media persons, Bikashrai Debbarma, Chairman of the KBSS Advisory Committee, stated that the decision marked the resolution of a long-standing debate on Kokborok script.

“We have finalised the use of a modified Roman script that better suits the phonetic structure of Kokborok. Though based on the Roman alphabet, certain changes have been introduced to reflect the unique sounds of our language,” Debbarma said.

In addition to the script declaration, KBSS passed several key resolutions aimed at promoting and protecting Kokborok.

The second resolution calls for the immediate and full implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates mother tongue instruction at the elementary level.

KBSS leaders expressed concern that the policy’s lack of effective implementation in Tripura has persisted for five years.

The Sabha also demanded that the state government make Kokborok a compulsory subject in schools across all educational boards in the state, from Class I to Class XII.

“This step is essential to preserve and promote our linguistic identity among future generations,” Debbarma added.

Another significant proposal was the creation of a dedicated Kokborok Academy. This institution would oversee standardisation efforts and provide guidance for curriculum development and linguistic research.

KBSS urged government agencies like SCERT and the Directorate of Minority Language to publish all Kokborok textbooks in both Bengali and the newly approved modified Roman script.

Moreover, the Sabha warned that failure to comply with this demand could lead to widespread protests.

The decision to endorse a modified Roman script will reignite the debate surrounding Kokborok’s script, a topic that has sparked intense political and cultural debate for decades in Tripura.