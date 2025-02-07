Agartala: A team from the Madhupur Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), apprehended a man for the illegal possession of a gun with ammunition in Sepahijala, Tripura.

The accused identified as Anjan Das was arrested from his residence in Konaban Radhanagar, Sepahijala district.

A pistol and three live rounds were recovered during the operation.

The raid was conducted late Thursday night by a special team.

A thorough search of Das’ house led to the discovery of the firearm and ammunition concealed in the ceiling.

Following the seizure, Anjan Das was taken into custody and initially held at the Radhanagar BSF camp.

On Friday afternoon, he was transferred to Madhupur police station for further investigation.

Police sources said that Anjan Das has long been involved in organized crime, including human trafficking, arms smuggling, and drug trade. Several cases were registered against him in the past.