Agartala: A Forest Department team detained a man suspected of poaching and seized a huge quantity of venison (deer meat) in the Belonia Sub-division of South Tripura District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials from the Bagafa, Kakulia and Rajnagar Trishna Wildlife Ranges conducted a joint operation in the early hours of Friday.

The team apprehended an auto driver, identified as Sunil Das, who was caught red-handed transporting raw deer meat, a forest department official said.

“During the operation, a total of seven kilograms of deer meat was found inside the auto, along with bloodstains inside the vehicle and on the driver’s hands”, the official stated.

The officials suspect Sunil Das of being involved in poaching and are investigating the incident.