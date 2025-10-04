Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Durga Puja celebrations across the state concluded peacefully and beautifully this year without any untoward incident. According to Dr Saha, this festival presents an opportunity before everyone to showcase the rich culture and literature.

Speaking after inaugurating the 4th edition of ‘Mayer Gaman 2025’ carnival procession of Durga idols organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department in front of Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ School here, Saha said the event has become one of the state’s major annual cultural activities.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami and Dussehra, the Chief Minister said that the carnival has been organised for the past four years—initially near the City Centre and later shifted to its present venue in consultation with various stakeholders.

“The objective is to organise Durga Puja in a disciplined and aesthetic manner. Children from both Jati and Janajati communities have jointly presented beautiful cultural performances, enriching our traditions and promoting harmony,” Saha said.

Recalling the history of idol immersion processions during the princely period, he said that the decision to host the carnival at the Tulsibati venue was taken to honour that old tradition.

Saha said Durga Puja and Bijoya Dashami are now celebrated and appreciated globally, transcending religious boundaries. “The state government wants to nurture art, culture and literature, and we are working to create a conducive environment for that,” he added.

Highlighting growing enthusiasm among tribal communities, the Chief Minister said that Durga Puja celebrations in tribal areas this year witnessed unprecedented participation, reflecting social harmony and progress.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, DGP Anurag, ICA Secretary P.K. Chakraborty and Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya were among those present.

Speaking on the event, Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Department Bimbisar Bhattacharjee said that a total of 40 community Puja organisers have enrolled with the departments for participating in the grand procession.