Agartala: A fresh controversy has surfaced in Tripura’s Karbook subdivision of Gomati district after more than 100 families of surrendered militants, formerly linked to the disbanded All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), allegedly occupied a large stretch of forest land.

Karbook Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shyamjoy Jamatia confirmed that the families identified themselves as ex-ATTF cadres.

“The issue has been reported to higher authorities. Since the land belongs to the Forest Department, further action will have to come from their side. The District Magistrate has also been briefed,” he said.

Makeshift huts have already been erected at the site. On Monday, senior ATTF leaders, including Rajesh Debbarma, Pohar Debbarma and Gandhi Debbarma, visited the settlement and held a meeting with residents.

One resident said the organisation’s top leaders were in talks with the administration. “We have not received any official allotment yet. Once formal orders are issued, we will be in a better position to comment,” he added.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier, surrendered militants had encroached upon land on the outskirts of Agartala, where former ATTF supremo-turned-MLA Ranjit Debbarma had even described the area as suitable for their rehabilitation.

However, the resettlement process remains stuck. Tribal Welfare Department sources admitted that verification of surrendered cadres is incomplete. The process has been pending since the mass arms surrender in September 2024.

While the original agreement with the Centre recognised 584 militants under ATTF, leaders later sought to expand the list to more than 1,000, leading to prolonged disputes and delays in rehabilitation.