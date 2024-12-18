Agartala: The royal scion of Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Wednesday slammed the student advisors of the current Bangladeshi regime for making provocative statements against India.

The founder of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, Pradyot, said that a country that cannot honour its founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is going down the wrong path.

He said that the current Bangladeshi regime’s gung-ho student advisors, by making provocative statements against India, are actually digging their own grave.

Pradyot said that Bangladesh today is weaker than Pakistan was in 1971, but India is much stronger than it was in that year.

“India intended to break Pakistan into two in 1971, and we did it despite America being on Pakistan’s side. Today, Bangladesh is weaker than Pakistan was in 1971, and India is a much stronger country than it was in 1971,” he said.

“The protection of minorities is important, and if necessary, we will go out of our way to empower them morally and financially within the country,” he added.