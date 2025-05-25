Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday revealed that the state has witnessed a GDP growth of over 15% in the last three years, signalling strong economic progress.

He made the statement while addressing the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting held in New Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union Ministers, Governors, and Chief Ministers.

Saha highlighted that the state government has developed a Strategic Road Map aimed at building an Unnato o Shreshtho (Developed and Great), future-ready Tripura.

He noted that they crafted the strategy through extensive consultations with NITI Aayog, the Ministry of DONER, academic and industry experts, and key stakeholders.

He outlined nine key enablers identified to support long-term growth at an annual rate of 12%. These include a strong agricultural base, high literacy levels, rich tourism potential, abundant natural and forest resources, improved infrastructure, strategic location, expanding tax base, and the state’s energy surplus status.

Supporting these enablers are five core pillars of governance: Policy Reforms, Institution Building, Capacity Building, Business Reforms, and Digital Governance.

Notably, Tripura has implemented the eOffice system from the State Cabinet down to Gram Panchayats.

Saha emphasized the state’s ambition to increase per capita income from USD 2,300 to USD 23,000 by 2047, driven by sectors such as medical wellness, eco-tourism, IT, knowledge economy, resilient agriculture, sports, and cultural heritage.

To boost manufacturing and services, the state is developing 20 industrial estates and has introduced the Tripura Industrial Investment Policy 2024. It has also implemented all 387 reforms under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024 and passed the Tripura Jan Vishwas Act 2025 to reduce compliance burdens.

Tripura is also encouraging entrepreneurship among Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with 86,117 MSMEs, over 60,000 SHGs, and nearly 95,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’. The government is promoting rural enterprises in bamboo, agarwood, rubber, spices, dairy, aquaculture, and eco-tourism.

Saha also announced plans for an 800 MW pumped storage project and the creation of a State-specific Green Economy Policy Framework. The state is investing heavily in human resource development, establishing incubation centres in colleges and universities to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among youth.

“We are committed to creating more job creators than job seekers. With a clear vision and robust strategies in place, Tripura is well on its way to becoming a model state,” he concluded.