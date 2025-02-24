Agartala: The Tripura Government has announced plans to create and filling up of 333 posts across multiple state departments. The decision was taken during a recent cabinet meeting and was revealed by Cabinet Spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury at a press conference on Monday.

“We will be recruiting 104 Forest Guards, for which a dedicated board under the Forest Department will conduct the examination. Additionally, 140 Auditor posts under the Directorate of Treasuries in the Finance Department will be created and filled to address the current shortage. These positions fall under Group C, non-gazetted posts. Furthermore, the Finance Department has approved the filling of 30 posts, including Auditors, Investigators, and Statistical Investigators, under the Cooperative Department,” Chowdhury stated.

The Minister, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, mentioned that 34 posts of ICDS Supervisor under the Social Welfare and Social Education Department will be filled through the Service Commission.

“In the Health Department, 20 positions for the Regional Geriatric Centre under the Medicine Department of AGMC & GBP Hospital will be filled. Additionally, two posts of Bio-Medical Engineer (Group-A Gazetted) under the Health & Family Welfare Department have been sanctioned. Two Upper Division Clerk posts will be filled through promotion, while three Group-D positions in the Tourism Department will be recruited directly. Furthermore, one post of Scientific Assistant (Group-C, Non-Gazetted) in the Directorate of Biotechnology will also be filled,” he added.

