Agartala: Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Dason on Monday announced that the state Fisheries Department of Tripura has decided to supply a total of 6,000 Kgs of fish varieties including Hilsa at subsidized prices directly to the customers on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh-the Bengali New Year Day.

Following the development, Minister Das asserted that the department has taken up the initiative in a move to make Bengali New Year celebrations more affordable.

According to Das, fish is an unavoidable part of the Bengali platter on the first day of the Bengali New Year and hence his department has taken this decision.

“The prices of fish rise exorbitantly on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh because of the huge demand. In order to make sure that the market rates remain under a reasonable limit, the department has decided to sell fish directly to consumers in 21 locations across the state,” the Minister confirmed.

He said that the authority will open the department counters from 8 AM.

Das added that the Tripura Fisheries Apex Cooperative Society-operated Agartala counter located at Maharajganj Bazar will offer customers the opportunity to buy fish at subsidized prices, a little less than the market rates. The counter will also make Marine fish and Hilsa available.”

Das further stated that the prices of Rohu, Katla, and Curfew will range from Rs 220 to Rs 350 depending on their weight.

Regarding Hilsa, which people consider one of the most favored fish on special occasions like Poila Baisakh, he stated that its prices will range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500.

He added that the stall will sell marine fish in Agartala at a flat price of Rs 150 per Kg.