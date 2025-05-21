Agartala: Fresh trade restrictions imposed by the Government of India have severely impacted exports from Bangladesh to the Northeast region, particularly through the Akhaura Land Port in Tripura.

Implemented on May 17, 2025, the new policy mandates a ban on the import of selected goods via land routes, forcing hundreds of cargo trucks to return midway in the past few days.

The restrictions, outlined in a notification by the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), prohibit the import of all types of readymade garments, processed food items, plastic and PVC finished goods, fruits, fruit-flavoured drinks, wooden furniture, and cotton waste through Land Customs Stations (LCSs) and Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in the Northeastern states. Exceptions are allowed only through the Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.

An official at the Akhaura ICP said that authorities stopped importing commonly traded goods such as plastic materials, processed foods, and beverages at the Agartala Land Port.

However, essential items such as fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone remain unaffected by the restrictions.

According to Bangladeshi traders, exports through Akhaura could see a sharp decline, with a daily trade volume of around 30 lakh Bangladeshi Taka expected to take a hit.

The bulk of the exports included items now placed under restriction, such as juices, cotton, PVC materials, and plastic furniture.

“Akhaura Land Port connects us to several Northeastern states of India. These curbs will severely hamper trade and economic ties. We urge both governments to reconsider,” a Bangladeshi exporter told Times News.

In the last financial year, Bangladesh exported goods worth Rs 453 crore through Akhaura-up from Rs 427 crore the previous year.

Industry insiders, including officials from RFL Plastic, voiced concern that losing access to the Northeastern market would make exports unviable due to higher transportation costs via seaports.

Kamrujjaman Kamal, an RFL official, said that transporting goods to the Northeast through seaports like Kolkata drastically increases costs, making the region a crucial market for them.

On Monday, Dr Sailesh Yadav, Director of Industries and Commerce, Tripura, chaired a meeting at the Akhaura ICP, directing officials to ensure strict compliance with the new guidelines.

An ICP official confirmed that authorities are strictly enforcing the restrictions, allowing only fish and essential items to move through the borders.