Written by Pradipta Guha

As Bihar braces itself for the momentous 2025 assembly elections, the political landscape is charged with a potent mix of hope, apprehension, and simmering discontent.

The election countdown is not merely a democratic ritual; it is a referendum on governance, justice, and the very future of a state often caught between prodigious potential and perennial challenges. Several pivotal issues cast long shadows over the electoral horizon.

Foremost among these is the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, which saw the unprecedented deletion of nearly 38 lakh voters, with a striking gender disparity—22.7 lakh women omitted compared to 15.5 lakh men.

Such a massive curtailment, especially of female voters, not only undermines the democratic ethos but also raises serious questions about inclusivity and fairness.

Critics argue fervently that this move disproportionately disenfranchises marginalized groups and migrants, who form the backbone of Bihar’s socio-economic fabric.

The issue of employment and migration remains a deep wound in Bihar’s polity. The state’s youth, brimming with aspirations yet shackled by a lack of job opportunities, continue to seek livelihoods elsewhere, peeling away invaluable human capital.

Political promises to reverse this trend with large-scale job creation are abundant, yet the ground reality remains starkly unchanged, stoking growing frustration.

Migration is no longer just an economic phenomenon but a political imperative demanding urgent and effective responses.

Interwoven with these economic concerns is the complex tapestry of caste and social justice. The continued clamour for a new caste census underscores the enduring salience of caste identities in Bihar’s political calculus.

While some see caste-based policies as a vehicle for social equity, others warn of the perilous pitfalls of divisive identity politics. As parties position themselves, the equilibrium between social justice and societal harmony teeters on a delicate edge.

Governance, which ideally should inspire confidence, has lately been punctuated by incidents that starkly reveal administrative fissures. The collapse of vital bridges and recurrent paper leaks have not only disrupted daily life but have also become emblematic of deeper systemic corruption and inefficiency.

These incidents fuel the narrative of a government mired in negligence and mismanagement, eroding public trust and amplifying dissatisfaction with the ruling dispensation.

Gender-specific impacts form a crucial and often underappreciated dimension of this electoral theatre.

The drastic reduction in women voters threatens to skew the political discourse away from gender-sensitive issues that disproportionately affect half the population.

With welfare schemes for women being a major campaign theme, this voter list anomaly introduces a paradoxical dynamic—where the voices of the very beneficiaries are at risk of being muted.

The cumulative effect of these issues is a palpable crescendo of popular discontent. The people of Bihar are increasingly vocal about their disenchantment with promises unfulfilled and accountability diluted.

The electorate seeks leadership that transcends rhetoric, embraces transparency, and delivers tangible progress.

Also Read: It’s a huge honour, says ODI skipper Shubman Gill

As Bihar stands at this democratic crossroads, the 2025 assembly elections are more than a contest of political parties—they are a crucible testing the resilience of its democratic institutions and the collective will for change.

The onus lies on all stakeholders to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process, ensure equitable representation, and pave the way for a Bihar that can finally reconcile its rich heritage with its long-awaited promise.

This election is Bihar’s clarion call for renewal—an opportunity to heal, to rebuild, and to rediscover the essence of governance that serves its people above all. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but in the spirited crucible of democracy, Bihar’s destiny awaits its true architects.

The author is a political observer