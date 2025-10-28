Thunder rumbled over the mountain ridges, but it was not the heavens that trembled—it was the sound of Thuingaleng Muivah returning to his homeland after six decades.

The ground itself seemed to pulse with history as thousands thronged the tiny village of Somdal, Manipur, their hopes intertwined with the destiny of the Naga peace process itself.

For decades, Muivah was a name whispered both in fear and longing—a revolutionary-turned-legend who led the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) from jungles and distant negotiating tables.

His homecoming in 2025 comes at a volatile moment for Northeast India: since 2023, ethnic unrest in Manipur has claimed over 260 lives and displaced 70,000, plunging the region into crisis and drawing renewed scrutiny from national leaders.

Against this backdrop, Muivah’s presence was much more than symbolic; it rekindled centuries-old debates on autonomy, identity, and the elusive promise of peace.

The facts are stark.

The 1997 ceasefire between the Indian government and the NSCN-IM had ended the era of daily conflict, reducing deaths dramatically and coaxing roughly 2,500 NSCN-IM cadres into relative quietude. But progress slowed: the watershed 2015 Framework Agreement—hailed as a path to “honourable settlement”—remains locked in stalemate over the NSCN-IM’s dream of a separate Naga flag and constitution, demands New Delhi firmly rejects on grounds of sovereignty.

The result?

A cautious ceasefire that too often feels like a truce held together with thread.

Muivah’s pilgrimage sends ripples through national politics. Meitei and Kuki groups view his return with anxiety, believing it presages shifting alliances and renewed push for Naga autonomy.

Yet, where cynics predict danger, optimists see opportunity: the sudden surge of civil society voices at Muivah’s side, including erstwhile rivals, hints that a broader and braver conversation is still possible.

The return of Muivah is not just a moment frozen in time; it is a clarion call to all stakeholders—Delhi and the Naga leadership alike — to summon fresh courage and creativity in breaking the impasse.

The peace process is fragile, yes, but it carries within it the potential to shape the future of one of India’s most complex and restless regions.

Only through renewed dialogue, empathy, and political will can the thunder in the hills transform from a harbinger of conflict to a signal of enduring peace. The eyes of a nation, weary yet hopeful, are watching.

The choice now lies in whether this historic return ignites reconciliation or rekindles division.