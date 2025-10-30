Kolkata: There is a limit to everything!

You may abhor a person, despise him and hate his creations but who gives you the right to decimate a late soul?

Now guess what as per India TodayNE, “unidentified miscreants tore down posters of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg’s upcoming film Roi Roi Binale in Kokrajhar town on Wednesday.

The portal adds that the condemnable incident happened at Courtpara in Kokrajhar.

Close to 50 posters of the film, put up by Zubeen’s fans on a wall, were ripped off by the vandals.

Miscreants in Kokrajhar vandalized posters of the soon-to-release Assamese film “Roi Roi Binale,” featuring the late music icon Zubeen Garg.



Around fifty posters put up by fans were torn down near Courtpara, including walls around the SBI Bank area covered by CCTV.



Shocked… pic.twitter.com/0pVEyknIp5 — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) October 30, 2025

The wall also falls within the premises of the SBI Bank, which is under CCTV surveillance.

Fans of the iconic singer are crestfallen for obvious reasons – they reached the site and sought a thorough probe.

Also Read: Assam: Zubeen wife looks for museum in his honour

Zubeen lovers are asking for culprits be identified and punished at the earliest.

Now guess what – eaerlier too, miscreants had also defaced a wall painting of Zubeen Garg near the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station, drawing widespread condemnation from his supporters.

Who is to be blamed for it?

Political link?

God knows what…