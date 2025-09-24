Guwahati: After beating Pakistan, India convincingly defeated Bangladesh on Wednesday to make it to the Asia Cup final.

It had to be a one-sided game with India finding it easy.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first.

Opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 37-ball 75 but the rest of the batters failed to produce a big score as India settled for a par 168 for six against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4s match here on Wednesday. Abhishek shared a blistering opening-wicket stand of 77 runs in 6.2 overs with Shubman Gill (29) that gave India a strong start.

But once Gill and Abhishek departed, Indian middle-order failed to sustain the momentum. Hardik Pandya (38 off 29 balls) made some cavalier blows at the business end to take the total past 150.

Bangladesh were no match to Suryakumar Yadav’s team – they collapsed and collapsed big time.

They surrendered to 127/10, 19.3 overs…

The net result – India storm into the Asia Cup finals – yes they can lock horns with Pakistan yet again.