Guwahati: Mohun Bagan Super Giant crushed NorthEast United FC 2-0 in an ISL clash being played in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday night.

They dominated 55.7 per cent of possession, achieving a 72 per cent passing accuracy compared to the Highlanders’ 61 per cent.

Two sublime strikes from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half secured all three points for the Mariners. With this win, they also climbed to the top of the table with 23 points.

The game had a lot of intensity right from the kickoff whistle with the visitors taking the initiative.

The first real chance of the match came Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s way when Liston Colaco struck the post in the 10th minute after beating a couple of defenders on his way before pulling the trigger.

Nine minutes later, it was NorthEast United FC’s turn to attack as Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s brilliant cross from the left flank found Nestor Albiach in the box.

The Spaniard controlled the ball before unleashing a vicious effort on goal but Vishal Kaith came up with a fantastic save to deny the Highlanders an early lead.

A minute later, Dimitrios Petratos found Liston in the box with a swerving cross. Despite beating his marker, the winger’s eventual contact with the ball was too tame to challenge Gurmeet Singh in goal.

Right at the stroke of halftime, Petratos almost got the lead for the Mariners with a long-range effort but Gurmeet parried the ball away brilliantly as both teams finished the first period on level terms.

Juan Pedro Benali turned to Parthib Gogoi in place of Jithin MS at the start of the second half. NorthEast United FC were on the ascendancy as Ajaraie had a sensational opportunity to put the hosts ahead in the game.

The move started with Parthib, who won possession from Asish Rai and was on his run before releasing to Ajaraie but the Moroccan’s effort was way off target from close range.

The opening goal came in the 65th minute when Manvir Singh made a beautiful cut in from the right flank before nestling the ball into the top left corner before the Highlanders’ backline including Gurmeet could even react.

The goal almost came against the run of play where the hosts were looking like the better team, especially in the second half.

The goal saw a massive shift in momentum for the visitors as they held more possession and started creating some chances.

In the 71st minute, their sustained pressure paid dividends when Liston lost his marker with a fine cut-in before curling it past Gurmeet on the far post to double the lead for the Mariners.

Jose Molina turned to Jason Cummings in the 76th minute, replacing Petratos to mix things up in attack for the visitors.

In the meantime, NorthEast United had a clear opening in the 83rd minute as Nestor’s cross found Parthib in the box. Unlucky, as the youngster’s effort was again denied by Kaith.

In the 87th minute, Greg Stewart and Deepak Tangri came on as Molina was looking to close out the game.

The Highlanders created a few chances in the final few minutes but the visitors held their lines exceptionally to register their sixth clean sheet of the ongoing season.

Key Performer of the Match

Asish Rai (Mohun Bagan SG)

Asish was sensational tonight as he was instrumental in creating both goals. He also held his lines pretty well defensively with five interceptions and as many clearances. He created three chances whilst completing 25 out of his 38 attempted passes.

What next for both teams?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play Kerala Blasters FC next on December 14 whereas NorthEast United will face Hyderabad FC on December 23.

Brief Scores

Mohun Bagan SG 2 (Manvir Singh 65’ Liston Colaco 71’) – 0 NorthEast United FC