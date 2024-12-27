Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial and technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Manager, Technical Staff, Support Staff in the project entitled, “Trees Outside Forests – based Enterprise Incubation Centre” at the School of Agro and Rural Technology. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Any graduate with at least three years of relevant experience

Name of post : Technical Staff

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Any graduate with at least one year of relevant experience.

Name of post : Support Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Must have experience in Bamboo / or Wood manufacturing.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates should appear in the online interview at 11 AM on 06-01-2025 (Monday). Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview and experience.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via e-mail on 04-01-2025.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates should send their detailed CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents in advance latest by 5 PM on 03-01-2025 to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here